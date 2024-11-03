Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The WHO finds mobile phone and wireless radiation cause cancer
As published in the Daily Sceptic, 5th May 2025
May 5
•
Gillian Jamieson
48
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
The WHO finds mobile phone and wireless radiation cause cancer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
April 2025
My letter to Kemi Badenoch about smartphones, children and the WHO
On unreliable science from the WHO and lack of UK expertise
Apr 25
•
Gillian Jamieson
4
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
My letter to Kemi Badenoch about smartphones, children and the WHO
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
November 2024
Conference on exposure of children to wireless radiation in schools
9th November, Michael Hall School, Forest Row, East Sussex, UK
Nov 3, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
5
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Conference on exposure of children to wireless radiation in schools
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
October 2024
The glaring omission in the smartphones and children debate
As published in the Daily Sceptic on 29th October 2024
Oct 29, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
4
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
The glaring omission in the smartphones and children debate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
September 2024
Ministers remain in ignorant bliss with regard to 5G health risks
as published by HART on 19th October 2023
Sep 25, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
1
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Ministers remain in ignorant bliss with regard to 5G health risks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June 2024
Another reason to restrict children's access to smartphones
Letter to the Chair of the Education Committee on 19th May 2024
Jun 11, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
3
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Another reason to restrict children's access to smartphones
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Legal win for a mast objector in Cheltenham
Planning authorities must assess the impacts of radiation on metal implants and pacemakers
Jun 10, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
15
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Legal win for a mast objector in Cheltenham
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Penny Mordaunt's Conspiratorial Advice to MPs
A closer look at her "facts" on 5G and their source
Jun 5, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
8
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Penny Mordaunt's Conspiratorial Advice to MPs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
The Wild West - Telecoms mark their own homework when it comes to phone masts
Health risks ignored by local planning authorities
Jun 5, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
1
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
The Wild West - Telecoms mark their own homework when it comes to phone masts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Are We Taking the Risks of 5G seriously enough?
On Prof Lennart Hardell's 5G case studies - as published in the Daily Sceptic on 6th February 2024
Jun 5, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
1
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Are We Taking the Risks of 5G seriously enough?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Experts Raise Public Health Fears about Microwave Syndrome from 5G masts
Prof Lennart Hardell's first four groundbreaking 5G case studies - as published by the Daily Sceptic on 15th November 2023
Jun 5, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
1
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Experts Raise Public Health Fears about Microwave Syndrome from 5G masts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Experts Gather to Warn of Health Dangers of 5G radiation
as published in the Daily Sceptic on 12th June 2023
Jun 5, 2024
•
Gillian Jamieson
1
Share this post
Gillian Jamieson's Substack
Experts Gather to Warn of Health Dangers of 5G radiation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Rachel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts