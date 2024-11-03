Gillian Jamieson's Substack

Another reason to restrict children's access to smartphones
Letter to the Chair of the Education Committee on 19th May 2024
  
Gillian Jamieson
Legal win for a mast objector in Cheltenham
Planning authorities must assess the impacts of radiation on metal implants and pacemakers
  
Gillian Jamieson
Penny Mordaunt's Conspiratorial Advice to MPs
A closer look at her "facts" on 5G and their source
  
Gillian Jamieson
The Wild West - Telecoms mark their own homework when it comes to phone masts
Health risks ignored by local planning authorities
  
Gillian Jamieson
Are We Taking the Risks of 5G seriously enough?
On Prof Lennart Hardell's 5G case studies - as published in the Daily Sceptic on 6th February 2024
  
Gillian Jamieson
Experts Raise Public Health Fears about Microwave Syndrome from 5G masts
Prof Lennart Hardell's first four groundbreaking 5G case studies - as published by the Daily Sceptic on 15th November 2023
  
Gillian Jamieson
Experts Gather to Warn of Health Dangers of 5G radiation
as published in the Daily Sceptic on 12th June 2023
  
Gillian Jamieson
