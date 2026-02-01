History of my symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS)

(N.B. I am aware that large numbers of EHS people have much worse symptoms than mine, with much more severely disrupted lives.)

I consider myself to have mild/moderate EHS, which requires careful mitigation and management.

At present GPs in the UK are untrained in diagnosis of EHS, whereas in the US, the National Council on Disability’s 2022 Health Equity Framework (P.10 item 6) recognizes that “electrical hypersensitivity is associated with the use of wireless communications and electrical technologies and other sources of non-ionizing radiation, which may trigger disabling and life-threatening cardiac, respiratory, neurological, and other adverse physical reactions.”

I hypothesise that I experienced a build-up of EMF exposure which has over-loaded my system. From 2004 to 2007 I lived 30 metres from a telecoms mast (see Appendix A). Whereas my neighbours both ended up by getting motor neurone disease, at the time I only developed chronic fatigue and after moving house, but not getting rid of our house Wifi or DECT cordless phones, I had many months of flu symptoms such as severe aching, fatigue and very swollen glands. I could not work. Eventually in 2018 I began changing to wired ethernet and wired phones but still had debilitating symptoms which included body heat regulation issues, exhaustion, tinnitus, sleep problems and tingling in my head, hands and feet.

Diagnosis

I eventually visited a bioresonance therapist, who uses sensors connected to a Rayonex device to detect electromagnetic frequencies in the body. This therapy is widely used by German physicians. The body’s cells use frequencies to communicate, but man-made EMFs can severely disrupt these. My therapist identified strong levels of man-made EMFs in the hypothalamus region of the brain. This area controls body temperature regulation and sleep. Bioresonance therapy can restore normal frequencies to the body, but going into a high EMF environment creates symptoms again. Thus, EMF avoidance is essential for full healing.

Management

Clearly avoiding EMFs today is very hard. I restrict the following: going to concerts or crowded places as most people are constantly on their smartphone; shopping due to Wifi/smart devices; travelling due to Wifi and the use of smart devices on public transport. I chose a house far from a telecoms mast, but Wifi from neighbours still penetrates the house. I don’t own a smartphone, I got rid of my smart meter, I have wired ethernet and a landline with corded phones. If travelling is important to me, perhaps to see family, who all live abroad, I have to visit the Bioresonance therapist afterwards to get relief. This costs £200 per session, a lot for a retired person.

Apart from avoidance, I ground my body by barefoot walking, use a shielding hat and a biofield former and take L-Glutathione, a strong anti-oxidant. This is important as a main mechanism of harm from EMFs is oxidative stress.

See appendix B for weblinks for further information.

Appendix A

Plan of my previous residence and that of my neighbours along with their diagnoses.

I lived at No. 2 shown by the circle, 30 metres from the telecoms mast from 2004 to 2007. See my statement for symptoms

Anne lived at No. 1, 10 metres from the telecoms mast by the fire station from 2004 to 2008. While there, Anne had severe facial pain, screaming in her ears and bouts of dangerously high blood pressure. After moving house in 2008 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, then Parkinson’s, then motor neurone disease, dying of this in 2018.

A retired fisherman lived at No. 21 at the bottom right of the plan, 40 metres from the mast. He was a long-term resident and was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in circa. 2007. He died soon after.

Appendix B

EHS

1. My inquiry proposal to the Health and Social Care Committee: https://substack.com/home/post/p-171116284 (second item) There are an estimated 3.45 million people with EHS in the UK and no provision is made for them unless they go to court. Most cannot work.

2. The position statement on EHS by the International Commission on Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF): EHS is a humanitarian crisis. https://icbe-emf.org/activities/electrohypersensitivity/

3. Lecture on wireless radiation and vulnerable groups eg. children and people with EHS by Dr Erica Mallory-Blythe, special expert for ICBE-EMF: icbe-emf.org/wireless-wi-fi-emf-risks-to-childrens-health-dr-erica-mallery-blythe-lecture/ Webpage includes summary.

4. UK council mandated by Upper Tribunal to provide low-EMF accommodation for EHS child: https://phiremedical.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/phire-2022-press-release-hm-courts-and-tribunals-service-ehcp-for-uk-child-with-ehs.pdf

5. Recent case studies on microwave syndrome by epidemiologist and oncologist Dr. Lennart Hardell, showing unbearable symptoms after mast upgrades near residences: https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/reveh-2024-0017/html

GENERAL

6. Lists of studies on health effects of wireless radiation (NE = no effect; E = Effect): scroll down for 2022 results: https://bioinitiative.org/

7. Rationale for concern: Human beings are bioelectrical systems. Environmental exposures to artificial EMFs can disturb fundamental biological processes in the human body: https://bioinitiative.org/participants/why-we-care/

8. Recent 12 WHO systematic reviews are very poorly executed and cannot be relied upon for public safety: https://icbe-emf.org/new-paper-who-reviews-on-cell-phone-and-wireless-health-effects-provide-no-safety-assurance/ and an easy-to-read analysis here: https://gillianjamieson.substack.com/p/experts-warn-that-the-who-reviews

9. The 14 false assumptions made when ICNIRP decided on safety exposure guidelines, which are followed in the UK https://icbe-emf.org/new-icbe-emf-scientific-publication-concludes-cell-phone-and-cell-tower-safety-limits-are-not-protective/