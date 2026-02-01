Gillian Jamieson's Substack

Eddy
Feb 2

Thank you for this article, must be terrible experience for you and those effected. I had a period of illness which I now think was due to high exposure. I am fortunate to have chosen to live relatively isolated from emf. On a recent visit back to the uk I was shocked by the dead quality of the air, it seems to hang and has no life force. There are masts everywhere, some clusters of huge masts near shopping centers etc. Titinus returned and feeling not 4ight. For me it is now unlivable.

1 reply by Gillian Jamieson
John Blundell
Feb 6

Forwarded to North TynesideCC Newcastle CC, and Gateshead Planning Committee and planning officials who are ignoring EMF legal precdent.

https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/update-letter-to-north-east-planning?r=3fft71

https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/further-to-newcastle-and-gateshead?r=3fft71

https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/letter-to-newcastle-and-gateshead?r=3fft71

