On 9th of November a conference will present a neglected aspect of the smartphone and children debate, namely the potential health risks of wireless radiation signals from smart devices, Wi-Fi and phone masts. It will highlight the disproportionate vulnerability of children, using scientific studies to illuminate this topic.

Evidence will also be shared on the environmental impact on pollinators, such as bees as well as other diverse forms of flora and fauna. The current exposure limits will be discussed and deficits in their construction will be addressed.

The conference will be held at Michael Hall Lecture Theatre, Kidbrooke Park, Priory Rd, Forest Row, East Sussex RH18 5JA and begins at 12.30pm, continuing until 5.30pm. Tickets are available at this Eventbrite link.

Dr Devra Davis, the distinguished epidemiologist and toxicologist, lead author on a Nobel Peace Prize-winning team, former scientific advisor to the Clinton administration and founder of the Environmental Health Trust will be travelling from the US to present current science published on this issue.

Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe (Special Expert at the International Commission on Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), Founder of Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment (PHIRE), Advisor for Oceania Radiofrequency Scientific Advisory Association and Honorary Member of the British Society of Ecological Medicine) will lecture on evidence relating to variations in sensitivity to electromagnetic fields in humans.

Alasdair Philips, an EMR mitigation and metering expert and Special Expert at ICBE-EMF will explain how to reduce exposure and answer common questions as well as those raised on the day.

Debra Fry, Children’s EMR Health Ambassador, will share the story of her daughter Jenny.

Scientific papers underpinning that content of the conference can be found here and here.

This expert conference is expected to be of interest to parents, educators, policy-makers and medical professionals.