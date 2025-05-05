Gillian Jamieson's Substack

derek_a
11hEdited

Well that’s something! All I can say is that at last people may stop looking at me as if I am losing my marbles. Back in 1990s, I was feeling quite ill and tests from my GP showed up nothing. I went to an 'alternative' GP who was testing for sensitivities, and we found that I was 'reacting' to a variety of electrical gadgets that were available back then. I stopped using my battery wristwatch for instance, and got a wind-up one, and also used less of my then 'analogue' mobile phone and things improved a lot.

I think we all tend to forget feeling poorly when we feel right again, and I am no exception, and when digital phone came out, I got one for work – still a weak signal and managed it OK hands free and it was only on if I needed it – pretty useless really, because people couldn’t contact me with it swiyched off!

A few years later I got a smart phone (4G) - and things got pretty bad again so I abandoned it and kept it in a faraday cage for use only when needed to signing in for on-line bank accounts etc. If I forget and leave it on, I get bad headaches. The same with house wi-fi which is permanently turned off unless absolutely needed for a few moments - which I have reduces by wiring everything through LAN cables. I have also purchased an EMF tester which also detects magnetic fields, which is handy to have because without thinking again, I purchased a Lazy Boy recliner chair which gives a reading that is 'off the scale' when plugged into the mains. I have attached it to a switch, so when I recline it, I can immediately switch it off.

Perhaps people will now stop thinking that I am OTT.

Dr Rosemary Faire
11h

Gee whiz! Just when a global transfection experiment is "coincidentally" correlating with increases in cancer and reduced fertility, the timing of this "revelation" can neatly muddy the waters and divert the blame onto us for our addiction to mobile devices and WiFi wireless. How convenient! Not that this EMF isn't yet another way to cull and control us, along with toxic air, water and food, but how clever for our trusted WHO to "discover" this right now, after years in which scientists have been screaming their warnings to deaf ears. The Safe&Effectives remain pristine.

