Written Evidence for the Home Affairs Committee: Harnessing the potential of new digital forms of identification. Response to Question 4 on potential risks of Digital ID.

Gillian Jamieson, August 2025

A move to Digital ID is a move towards ever more authoritarian government. In order for every citizen to have digital ID, smartphones would need to be mandated. That would be an impossible situation for many people and for many reasons, as described below. In addition, it would make little sense for some people to be required to have this kind of ID, but others not.

EHS

In 2019 the EU estimated that 3 to 5% of the population had electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). In the UK that would be 3.45 million people, and the number will have grown since then. Most people with EHS experience immediate severe pain and other debilitating symptoms when near wireless radiation, whatever the source, be it smartphones, smart meters, WIFI, Bluetooth or phone masts. Many will only possess a switched-off dumb phone for emergency use only. Many cannot work and live in poverty and isolation, with some being so severely disabled that they have to sleep rough. Case studies carried out by oncologist Dr. Lennart Hardell in 2023 and 2024 illustrate these short term effects. The International Commission for the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) has called this a humanitarian crisis.

Long-term effects

EHS people experience immediate short-term effects, but the whole population is at risk from long-term effects as proven by thousands of studies. These effects include long-term DNA damage, neurological harm, infertility, heart issues, reproductive issues, cancer and other disease. Indeed, in May this year a WHO systematic review found “evidence that RF-EMF exposure increases the incidence of cancer in experimental animals with the [certainty of evidence] being strongest for malignant heart schwannomas and gliomas.”

The inevitable increase of wireless infrastructure to service digital ID would put the population at much higher risk than before.

Exposure guidelines

Government’s response to the above comments might be that we are protected, as we follow safety exposure guidelines (from ICNIRP) and all EMF measurements undertaken by Ofcom fall well below them. This argument does not hold, when we realise that these guidelines have been discredited by many scientists who say that they are not at all protective of public health and that they are based on many flawed assumptions. Their strongest critic is Professor James Lin, a biophysicist and electronics engineer, who himself was previously a member of ICNIRP. He said last month, "Some of the safety guidelines are irrelevant, debatable, and absent of scientific justification”

The right of people to live non-digitally either by choice or through necessity.

“Digital” broadly refers to electronic technology, such as computers and the way data is stored and transmitted. Non-digital technology is analogue and includes copper landlines. Most digital technology nowadays uses wireless communication and is therefore “smart”. Those with EHS may be able to cope with wired ethernet cables to their computers and wired landline phones, but they avoid “smart” devices wherever possible.

However, some people do not want to use any digital technology at all, whether it is smart or not. They want face-to-face contact and a real human being on the other end of the phone. These people are not just the old and the vulnerable, but people looking for a better quality of life and better mental health.

Elderly or vulnerable people of course need simplicity and reliable communication, which does not involve passwords, remembering to charge a mobile phone and most importantly, does not make them dependent on other people. The Government should not underestimate the number of people who are getting dementia or who just become tired and confused as they get older. Digital technology is complex, may often go wrong and cannot be put right easily. This is both frustrating and dangerous.

Other drawbacks to using smart devices as ID

Mobile or wireless communications rely on a constant power supply, something increasingly in jeopardy in the effort to transfer to renewable energy, as evidenced by the recent Spanish and French power outage.

There are clear risks of hacking, leaks of large amounts of data and the temptation of our ever-increasingly authoritarian regimes to track and to badger the nation as seen in the recent Covid era. Personal privacy and autonomy are likely to be increasingly disrespected.

The concept of digital exclusion

Growing numbers of people want to be digitally excluded for the reasons given above. If smart devices are required to access services or go about a normal daily life, this then leads to societal exclusion. Societal exclusion is the main issue, rather than digital exclusion, as many businesses and services assume that the user has a smartphone. This is not the case, and this assumption needs to change. Trying to bring in digital ID is an example of this unfair and wrong assumption. I am therefore firmly against digital ID and any requirement to access services digitally for all the above reasons.

And earlier this year:

INQUIRY PROPOSAL FOR THE HEALTH & SOCIAL CARE COMMITTEE

To investigate the need for formal recognition of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) as an EMF (electromagnetic fields)-induced injury exacerbated by the proliferation of signals emitted by mobile or wireless communications.

Rationale

In 2019, it was estimated that 3 to 5% of the population (up to 3.45 million in the UK) suffers from EHS, some of those being so severely disabled, that they live in poverty and isolation due to their needing a very low-EMF environment, something which is increasingly impossible to find as a result of dense wireless networks in the UK today. They cannot work or travel, may have to live rough and may have severe ill-health. Doctors rarely understand this condition and awareness amongst employers is low. However, there have been individual UK legal actions resulting in a local authority being mandated to provide low-EMF accommodation for a child, as well as an award of early ill-health retirement and compensation for a worker, due to disabling EHS. Sufferers, however, need to be accommodated, without having to take legal action. Others, aware of the current scientific uncertainty with regard to safety and wishing to reduce their exposure, need to be able to do so. Further, as confirmed in a recent court ruling, a sub-group of potential EHS sufferers (those with metallic or medical implants) is specifically excluded from protection by the safety guidelines adopted in the UK. There is no guidance on how to protect this group, neither is there a UK policy seeking to accommodate those disabled by EHS, whereas in the US, for example, the National Council on Disability has recognised EHS as an EMF-induced disability and has created a policy framework to help achieve health equity for all with disabilities, including EHS. Accommodations for the EHS-disabled have already been made throughout the world.

Aim and potential impact

Aim: to raise the profile of EHS as a disability and to educate the general public and the medical profession with regard to EMFs being a possible cause for certain symptoms and to develop policies enabling EHS sufferers to access a normal life.

Impact: local authorities, employers and public services may need to find solutions such as low-EMF zones in residential areas, places of work, in schools and care settings as well as in public spaces and on public transport, in order to make these accessible to those disabled by EHS and to others wishing to reduce exposure to EMFs. Criteria for the siting of mobile phone base stations may need to be re-appraised and the obstacles faced by those not using smart devices, addressed.

Questions the inquiry should address

What are the symptoms of EHS and in what measure are they attributable to a) the vulnerabilities of the individual and b) the toxicity of man-made EMFs in the environment, respectively?

Are current safety exposure guidelines adopted in the UK strict enough to halt the increase in cases of EHS and if not, what levels would be?

How does EHS affect the everyday life of the sufferer and what measures, technological, medical or otherwise, might make work, education, care settings, public areas and public transport more accessible to them (as well as to all who wish to reduce exposure) and how can suitable housing be provided?

Witnesses

Additional evidence gathering

Consultation or Survey open to EHS sufferers about their symptoms and impact on everyday life