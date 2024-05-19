Why subscribe?

I am trying to raise awareness about the thousands of scientific studies showing that the radio-frequency radiation from mobile phone masts, Wifi, smart devices causes harm to health. There can be acute, immediate symptoms especially near a 5G mast, but also long-term effects, which are less obvious, but which can lead to serious disease.

There are issues of conflicts of interest in the expert groups followed by our government and the exposure limits are not protective of health.

My writing has been endorsed by the scientists, whose work I have summarised:

"I am indebted to you for writing such an accessible and clear "summary" of my article…. you are very skilled at expressing the rather complex ideas inherent in this controversy," (Professor John W. Frank, retired Chair of Public Health Research and Policy at Edinburgh University) and

" Absolutely excellent article by you once again! Thousand thanks for your hard and very careful work with this article and presenting our studies in such an elegant writing.” (Mona Nilsson from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation)

I plan to post something every few weeks.