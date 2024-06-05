Gillian Jamieson's Substack

Gillian Jamieson's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Steen's avatar
Howard Steen
Jun 11, 2024

Excellent post, thank you Gillian. Perhaps the term ‘conspiracy theorist’ needs to be replaced by ‘conspiracy investigator’. We have seen over the last four years how governments, the media and other interests went into overdrive conspiring to keep the truth hidden from public view because it did not fit the narrative. It is great that through your investigations you are shedding needed light on such attempts to deceive the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gillian Jamieson
Eliza Day's avatar
Eliza Day
Jun 11, 2024

In this inverted world you, a 'tinfoil-hat-wearing far right anti-semitic conspiracy theorist' (as Mordaunt would brand you for reasons only she really understands - or perhaps she doesn't) are speaking logic, integrity and truth. Great post, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rachel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture