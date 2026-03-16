I respond to the NPPF consultation as an individual and not on behalf of any organisation. I will answer questions 95 and 148 only. These responses are interlinked.

Question 95. Do you agree the supporting information requirements are proportionate and sufficient without creating unnecessary burdens?

I strongly disagree for the reasons below.

In Chapter 9, it is stated, “planning decisions should support network expansion and upgrades” without suggesting that planning decisions with respect to wireless infrastructure should also be supportive of the environment or public health.

Public health is assumed to be protected by self-certification by the telecoms company applicant, that the installation will not exceed ICNIRP exposure guidelines for radio-frequency radiation (RFR)

It is also stated, “local planning authorities should not require minimum distances to be maintained between telecommunications infrastructure and other development,” and yet at the same time these polices have to “respect important environmental safeguards.” According to the Aarhus Convention Article 2(3) ‘environmental information’ includes radiation as a factor influencing the environment, in this case, air and atmosphere.

If all the above elements are to be regarded as material planning considerations, as well as the considerations for healthy spaces (Ch. 14), healthy communities (Ch. 16), keeping people safe from hazards (Ch. 17) and protecting nature (Ch. 19), then I regard them as contradictory, if they remain undefined and unevidenced. The conflict between increasing wireless infrastructure and protecting public health and the environment demands a properly evidenced risk reconciliation.

I strongly disagree that self-certification by the applicant of conformity to ICNIRP exposure guidelines is sufficient to protect public health.

I strongly disagree that there should be no minimum distance requirement between masts and other development.

My reasons are as follows:

1. ICNIRP guidelines do not cover those with medicinal or metallic implants, even as small as dental implants. This was confirmed in the Thomas v. Cheltenham Borough Council case, when Judge Jarman ruled, that the existence of a Declaration of Conformity was not sufficient with regard to those with metal implants, and that,

“The failure on the part of the authority to grapple with potential impacts on medical implants was, in my judgment, an error”

2. ICNIRP guidelines do not cover wildlife. The decline in the bee population, for example, needs to be partially attributed to the increase in EMFs, to be properly addressed.

3. Scientists have found that adhering to ICNIRP guidelines creates public health harm.

A recent paper by the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields says,

“…the past 25 years of extensive research on RFR demonstrates that the assumptions underlying the FCC’s and ICNIRP’s exposure limits are invalid and continue to present a public health harm. Adverse effects observed at exposures below the assumed threshold SAR include non-thermal induction of reactive oxygen species, DNA damage, cardiomyopathy, carcinogenicity, sperm damage, and neurological effects, including electromagnetic hypersensitivity. Also, multiple human studies have found statistically significant associations between RFR exposure and increased brain and thyroid cancer risk”.

4. Even if the ICNIRP guidelines were protective of public health, once a telecoms company self-certifies, there is no quality control and not even exclusion zone drawings are shown to the local planning authority. John Goodacre from Hub Telecoms told me about the telecoms’ lack of transparency and his fear was that “asking organisations to self-police is just opening the door to the potential for abuse and also removes what I believe to be an essential element that is currently absent from this whole industry and that is quality control. The contractors themselves have nobody checking that what they are doing is correct.”

5. The assumption that a Declaration of Conformity to ICNIRP guidelines is all that is necessary, makes nonsense of the right of citizens to take meaningful part in a consultation where their objections and views are listened to and incorporated into decisions.

6. There have already been numerous individual accounts of harm to health including deaths of people living near masts. Many of these are documented in the second reading of the Town and Country Planning (Telecommunications Masts) Bill as introduced by Mr Richard Spring. In the debate on 21st May 2004 a survey was reported which found, “eleven children under eleven with leukaemia and seven adults with cancer, all within a half mile of the masts”. There were many other examples including the Wishaw mast, where several women developed breast cancer and one person died of motor neurone disease.

My own experience was documented in a letter to my MP Rishi Sunak and echoes the above. In my case, I became ill in the following years, but a neighbour living 10 metres from the mast (possibly Tetra), got breast cancer, followed by Parkinsons, then motor neurone disease. A second neighbour who lived 40 metres from this mast also died of motor neurone disease.

This is one reason I challenge the removal of “minimum distances…between telecommunications infrastructure and other development.” Exclusion zones must be examined at the planning stage and extensive research needs to be done.

7. Since then, knowledge about health harms has increased, but in the desperate rush for wireless connectivity, even less attention has been paid to it.

In 2011, RFR was classified as a possible carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). IARC would have classified it as probably carcinogenic, if there had been more animal studies. Now those conditions have been met, as there are clear results from two very large, well-conducted animal studies by the Ramazzini Institute and National Toxicology Program in 2018, which separately concluded that RFR caused heart cancer and brain gliomas in male rats.

In 2019, an international expert team led by Canada’s most senior cancer epidemiologist Professor Tony Miller (Miller et al.) summarised the “human epidemiological evidence linking human breast and brain tumours, male reproductive outcomes and child neurodevelopmental conditions to RFR exposures” and found “compelling evidence of carcinogenesis, especially in the brain and acoustic nerve, as well as the breast, from strong RFR exposures to previous generations of mobile phone transmissions”. Miller called for an update on the IARC classification of RFR and predicted that it would at least be changed to “probable” on the basis of the latest evidence.

Then in 2025 a WHO systematic review by Mevissen et al concluded that there is “evidence that RF-EMF exposure increases the incidence of cancer in experimental animals with the [certainty of evidence] being strongest for malignant heart schwannomas and gliomas” (brain tumours). The review also found moderate certainty of evidence of an increased risk of rare tumours in the adrenal glands and in the liver.

In 2023 Balmori conducted a review of the literature named, “Evidence for a health risk by RF on humans living around mobile phone base stations: From radiofrequency sickness (also known as electromagnetic hypersensitivity/EHS) to cancer.” It stated,

“Overall results of this review show three types of effects by base station antennas on the health of people: radiofrequency sickness (RS), cancer (C) and changes in biochemical parameters (CBP). Considering all the studies reviewed globally (n = 38), 73.6% (28/38) showed effects: 73.9% (17/23) for radiofrequency sickness, 76.9% (10/13) for cancer and 75.0% (6/8) for changes in biochemical parameters.”

In 2024 seven real-life 5G case studies were published by epidemiologist and oncologist Dr Lennart Hardell. He found that, at levels which were a fraction of the ICNIRP limits, people were getting unbearable symptoms similar to ‘microwave syndrome’ or electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) almost immediately. Most participants lived in flats where a nearby mast had been upgraded.

Then last month (February 2026) changes to white blood cells in those living near masts (less the 60 metres away) were found in a study by Laldinpuii et al. Persistent elevation of white blood cells has been associated with cardiovascular disease, increased mortality risk, chronic inflammatory conditions, and autoimmune disorders.

All of the above examples show that there is something wrong with the exposure guidelines many countries (but not all) follow and that a full investigation needs to be carried out.

Question 148: Do you agree policy DP3 clearly set out principles for developmentproposals to respond to their context and create well-designed places?

I strongly disagree because there is no mention of creating spaces for people with electromagnetic hypersensitivity EHS), despite the excellent goal of promoting “well-designed, healthy, inclusive and sustainable places”.

Please read my reasons in conjunction with my answer to Question 95, where scientific references can be found.

Wireless radiation is now everywhere, especially where people congregate and use their smartphones or in most shops and cafés where there is Wifi. Even a residential street has high levels of pulsed radiation from smart utility meters or Wifi emanating from people’s homes, while at very busy places such as transport hubs or large venues, there is about to be the addition of millimetre wave 5G, recently auctioned off by Ofcom. Sports facilities or shopping centres usually have a nearby phone mast.

Two groups of people are thereby excluded: people with EHS and those who wish to avoid or reduce their exposure to RF radiation and who do not wish to be involuntarily irradiated.

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity has been described by scientists as a humanitarian crisis that needs an urgent response. In 2019, European Commission’s EESC 2019 Report on Digitalization: Challenge for Europe estimated that 3 to 5% of the population (up to 3.45 million in the UK) suffers from EHS, some of those being so severely disabled, that they live in poverty and isolation due to their needing a very low-EMF environment. They cannot work or travel, may have to live rough and may have severe ill-health. Doctors rarely understand this condition and awareness amongst employers is low. However, there have been individual UK legal actions resulting in a local authority being mandated to provide low-EMF accommodation for a child, as well as an award of early ill-health retirement and compensation for a worker, due to disabling EHS. Sufferers, however, need to be accommodated, without having to take legal action.

It follows, that to accommodate the growing numbers of people with EHS that there need to be spaces where the use of smartphones or Wifi is prohibited and these spaces need to be at least 300 metres from a phone mast.

It does not matter that EHS is not classified as a disability in the UK. What matters is that people who do not wish to be irradiated, for whatever reason, should not have to be, to perform everyday activities.

These matters are issues of informed consent and of discrimination and must be addressed.

Gillian Jamieson 10th March 2026

UPDATE on 16th March: Breaking News: researchers conclude that current wireless radiation exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to safely protect people.

Press release: https://icbe-emf.org/cell-phone-and-wireless-radiation-limits-fail-to-protect-against-cancer-and-reproductive-harm-new-study-finds/

Article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12940-026-01288-6